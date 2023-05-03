Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ben Affleck Was 'Technically Excellent' in Bed — Though Brad Pitt Was More Romantic

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid about her past with Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast released Tuesday, the Goop founder, 50, opened up about her previous romances with the two actors during a game of "Brad or Ben" that forced her to compare her two former flames

Paltrow dated Affleck on-and-off from 1997 to 2000, while she was with Pitt from 1994 to 1997.

In the game, host Alex Cooper, 29, asked Paltrow who was more romantic, who made her laugh more, and which of the two she was more likely to argue with.

Though several of her answers were clear-cut, when asked which of the two were better in bed, Paltrow said the choice was "really hard."

"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," she laughed before adding, "I can't believe my daughter is listening to this!"

In response to Paltrow's honesty, Cooper gave a shout-out to Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez. "God bless J.Lo and everything she is getting over there!"

The Oscar winner also told the podcast host that Pitt, now 59, was the more romantic of the two, though it was Affleck, now 50, who made her laugh — and who she was more likely to get into an argument with.

She also described them both as "good kissers."

Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty

Paltrow's appearance on Call Her Daddy isn't the first time she's opened up about her relationship with the Air actor.

In 2018, she opened up to Howard Stern during an interview on his SiriusXM radio show about the former pair's love story, and the lessons she learned from it.

"How did you know not to marry him?" Stern asked her. "You were never in love with him?"

"It's interesting, I think there's certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?" Paltrow replied. "Like, you're trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way."

She added, "I'm not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was…he was, you know, it was specific."

A few years prior, she'd told Stern that Affleck "was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend" during the years they were together.

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Paltrow was the first Hollywood partner Affleck was linked to after he won his first Oscar for Good Will Hunting in 1997 and blasted onto the scene. They met at a dinner hosted by now-disgraced studio mogul Harvey Weinstein in 1997, and went on to co-star in 1998's Shakespeare in Love and 2000's Bounce.

In the years since their relationship, Paltrow went on to date and marry Coldplay's Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 17. She and Martin split in 2014 in what they famously called a "conscious uncoupling."

Paltrow has since married Brad Falchuk, who she began dating quietly in 2014 and wed in 2018.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

He and Garner split in 2015 and divorced three years later, but the love story didn't end there for Affleck. He went on to reunite with Lopez, who he had previously dated between 2002 and 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The pair reunited in 2021 and rekindled their romance, with Affleck popping the question to Lopez in April 2022. They wed twice that summer, once in Las Vegas, and then again in a larger ceremony in Georgia.

Paltrow shared her excitement for the reunited couple after their nuptials, writing on her Instagram Story that she was "very happy for them" following their surprise Las Vegas wedding.