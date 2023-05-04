Gwyneth Paltrow Says Attention Surrounding Her 1999 Oscar Win Led to an 'Identity Crisis'

Gwyneth Paltrow won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 1998's Shakespeare in Love

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 03:58 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow is explaining why she experienced an "identity crisis" after she won an Academy Award.

During the actress' appearance on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, Paltrow, 50, recalled the "disorienting" attention placed on her after she won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in 1998's Shakespeare in Love.

"I should start by saying, I was so driven, I was working so hard and I didn't know exactly what I was working towards," Paltrow said of her early career, after host Alex Cooper asked how winning the award at age 26 impacted her.

"I just wanted to be successful and to be well-regarded. I was on this kind of on this really fast track and it all happened so quickly, which is what I think you're alluding to," Paltrow said. "For somebody like me, who I think I was working through a lot of the harder parts of my growing up through achieving success."

"Once I won the Oscar, it put me into a little bit of an identity crisis, because if you win the biggest prize, like what are you supposed to do?" she continued. "And where are you supposed to go? It was hard, like, the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following is so disorienting and frankly, really unhealthy."

Gwyneth Paltrow backstage in the Deadline Room ACADEMY AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 1999
Bei/Shutterstock

Paltrow recalled feeling overwhelmed by the experience before adding: "Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me."

The actress also recounted news media's reaction to her acceptance speech at that year's Oscars ceremony, during which she teared up while thanking her parents, actress Blythe Danner and director-producer Bruce Paltrow. Bruce, who died at 58 in 2002, was suffering from a throat cancer diagnosis at the time of Gwyneth's Academy Award win; the actress said during the podcast that her grandfather was also suffering from cancer at the time.

"I felt a real pivot on that night, because I felt like up until that moment everybody was kind of rooting for me in a way," Paltrow said. "And then when I won, it was like too much, and I could feel a real turn."

"I remember the British press being so horrible to me because I cried," she added. "They didn't necessarily know that my grandfather was dying of cancer, my dad who was in the audience with me had had all this crazy cancer treatment and he was really debilitated. It was just this totally overwhelming moment, and, you know, I was 26."

"I cried and people were so mean about it and I just thought, 'Wow, there's this big energy shift that's happening,' " Gwyneth recalled. "I think I'm going to have to learn to be less openhearted and much more protective of myself and filter people out better.' It was like this big reckoning, in a way."

Elsewhere during the Call Her Daddy appearance, Gwyneth got candid about her past relationships, including her romance with her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt and her time dating Ben Affleck.

