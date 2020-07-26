Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite Virtually to Encourage Voter Registration

Stars from One Tree Hill and Will & Grace also reunited to encourage fans to register to vote

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. want you to exercise your right to vote in the upcoming election.

On Sunday, the Avengers stars reunited via FaceTime to take part in the I Am a Voter campaign, a nonpartisan movement dedicated to encouraging voter participation ahead of November's presidential election.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My best friend in the whole wide world!" says Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts, wife of Tony Stark/Iron Man, in the Avengers films.

"Do you know why I'm calling today?" the Goop founder, 47, asks before they chat about #RegisteraFriendDay with just 100 days until the election.

"@robertdowneyjr and I are ARE VOTERS!" Paltrow captioned the video. "We are taking part in @iamavoter’s campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November. There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US❤️🇺🇸❤️."

"Can you remind a friend to register to vote today?" the mother of two wrote. "A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797. #RegisterAFriendDay#makerobertlaugh."

"P. Sawyer, Haley James, and B. Davis want you to text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you’re registered. It’s THE EASY CHOICE, after all 🤣💁🏻‍♀️😘♥️," Bush, 38, captioned the video on Instagram.

Will & Grace stars Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Eric McCormack also advocated for voter registration in an Instagram video shared by Messing, 51, on Sunday. "Friends don't let friends skip elections!! We have 100 DAYS until THE ELECTION!" the actress wrote.