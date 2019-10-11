Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Forgets What Marvel Movies She's Been In: 'It Is Confusing'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about why she can’t seem to keep track of all the Marvel films she’s been in.

The actress, 47, spoke to Elle magazine about the films, saying, “It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies.”

The mother of two also admitted she hasn’t seen most of them.

“To be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them,” Paltrow said. “It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

Earlier this month, Paltrow said she hadn’t seen 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming despite appearing in it with Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow Jesse Grant/Getty

“This is so embarrassing,” she said while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel, 51, reminded her that she hadn’t been aware of her cameo appearance.

Paltrow explained the situation, saying, “I just got confused. There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies and I thought it was an Avengers movie, but it was not.”

When Kimmel asked her if her Holland was angry at discovering she’d forgotten about her appearance, Paltrow dropped another bombshell.

“I never actually saw the movie,” she admitted, before immediately regretting her words. “I mean, wait! Cut that out, take that back!”

The revelation comes months after Paltrow revealed she’d completely forgotten she was in the 2017 Marvel film while on Favreau’s Netflix series The Chef Show.

While she may not remember all of her Marvel appearances, the actress currently stars in the Netflix show The Politician, which was co-written by her husband Brad Falchuk.

The Politician is currently streaming on Netflix.