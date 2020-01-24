Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Took MDMA with Husband Brad Falchuk: It Was ‘Very Emotional’

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop show is here — and she starts making revelations in the very first episode.

The actress and Goop CEO cohosts The Goop Lab on Netflix, which takes viewers through several practices the brand believes in and encourages. Welcoming a series of experts on each topic, Paltrow and fellow cohost Elize Loehnen, Goop’s CCO, talk and learn through the topics.

The first episode features some Goop staffers traveling to Jamaica to take mushrooms as part of a therapeutic experience. This prompts Paltrow to reveal her own emotional experience with psychedelic drugs.

Paltrow, 47, shares that she once took MDMA in Mexico with “then boyfriend who is now my husband” Brad Falchuk, 48. The two married in September 2018 after dating since 2014.

“It was a very, very emotional experience,” she said. “Being the person that people perceive me to be is inherently traumatic.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The six-episode series, called The Goop Lab, premiered on Friday, and will cover energy healing, psychedelics, cold therapy, psychic mediums, anti-aging and orgasms, according to the trailer.

“What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” Loehnen says in the trailer, before Paltrow asks, “Are you guys ready to go out in the field and make a ruckus?”

Netflix said in a press release that the series will feature, “doctors, researchers, alternative health practitioners, and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health.”

The Goop Lab is available to stream on Netflix.