Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Had COVID-19 'Early On' as She Details Her Long-Lasting Symptoms

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her personal experience with the novel coronavirus.

In a new post on her Goop website published, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she "had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," she wrote.

According to the star, she has been focusing on what she puts into her body since recovering from the virus, adhering to a flexible keto and plant-based diet and refraining from sugar and alcohol.

"So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic," Paltrow wrote, explaining that she's "been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes."

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: goop

Paltrow also shared that she's now taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut."

"Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing," she wrote. "A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!"

In April, she spoke about the adjustment to British Vogue, telling the publication, "Between work, general anxiety, two teenagers and making sure everyone gets fed, making time for self-care can feel gratuitous."

"I try to carve out 20 minutes at the end of each day to draw a bath, put on a mask (I love our GOOPGLOW peel pads) and read, listen to a podcast or just text about Tiger King," Paltrow said. "Often with a heavy pour of Japanese whiskey."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Meditate Together Every Morning

Paltrow opened up about how her children — daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 16, and son Moses Bruce Anthony, 14 — have been handling lockdown last month, sharing that her youngest has taken self-isolation the "hardest," though he's found an outlet in skateboarding.

"What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that," she said during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "but I think it's very hard to be 14 and ... it's tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed."

"Like, my daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is and she's got her friends," continued Paltrow. "My son would have started high school in September. I think it's hard socially. I've also been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been."

"Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just getting through it," she added.