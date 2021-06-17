"My kids have never seen me in a movie," the actress said

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Daughter Apple Has 'Never Seen Me in a Movie': She 'Thinks It's Weird'

Gwyneth Paltrow may be an Oscar winner and one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but her daughter Apple has never seen the actress onscreen.

Paltrow, 48, revealed her 17-year-old daughter and son Moses, 15, hadn't expressed much interest in seeing one of her many acclaimed films while on the premiere episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin.

"My kids have never seen me in a movie," Paltrow said, adding, "I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."

The Goop founder added Apple "thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen."

"She says she likes me here," the actress said as she placed both hands over her heart.

Paltrow admitted, "I also, really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever."

While the actress may not like revisiting her own films, she did admit there is one scene she doesn't mind rewatching.

On Monday, the actress reunited with her costars from the 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums where she recalled receiving a special visit from her father, the late producer and director Bruce Paltrow, while making the classic film.

At the Tribeca Film Festival, the actress said, "I have a memory of my dad visiting" the set while she was filming the scene where her character, Margot, a chain-smoking former child prodigy, gets off the bus.

"My dad was there," she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "It was a very special day. It's kind of like the only scene that I can watch myself of my whole career."