Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Wild '90s Party Scene: 'Doing Cocaine and Not Getting Caught'

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on some bad behavior she may or may not have partaken in while growing up in the 1990s.

During a Monday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Oscar-winning actress turned-wellness-guru admitted there was a time when she wasn't surrounded by such healthy influences.

Paltrow, 50, was on the show promoting her four-part Audible series, The Goop Pursuit, while this year's Golden Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank was on discussing Alaska Daily.

"You both came up in the nineties, which is having quite the renaissance at the moment — the fashion, the music, what was it like for both of you being so famous at a time when there was no social media, no nothing ... what do you remember about that time?" Corden asked the two ladies.

"It was great — I mean talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!" Paltrow said with a laugh. "Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones — especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know."

Prior to Paltrow's reflection of (potentially) living it up in the 1990s, the two A-listers bonded over their top career achievements.

"You won your Academy Award in 1999?" Swank, 48, — who is pregnant with twins — said, turning to Paltrow, to which she replied, "I think so." Swank followed up saying she won hers "right after" her in 2000, which prompted the pair to share a high five amid cheers from the audience.

"You were famous in the nineties and I wasn't," Swank said, noting that Boys Don't Cry, which is the film that put her on the mainstream map, didn't come out until 1999.

Despite rising to fame in the 90s (and being engaged to Brad Pitt), Paltrow recently said, at 50, she is feeling better in her own skin than ever before.

Before her milestone birthday on Sept. 27, her team came to her with an out-of-the-box idea for how she should celebrate. "They said, 'Let's get you naked!' " the Goop founder recalled to PEOPLE at a Los Angeles event celebrating her Copper Fit partnership on Oct. 19.

Paltrow went on to pose nude, while covered in gold paint. "I feel so happy being 50," she said. "I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, 'My life is over. I'm not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn't going to want me.' I really panicked. Turning 50 was the polar opposite. I was like, 'I've never felt better in my own skin, and I don't care if people think I'm attractive or not. I love myself.' It's a great feeling."

Since turning 50, Paltrow said she's felt even more "confident."

"There are things that can still throw me off, and I can get self-doubt, but I think for the most part I know who I am," she said. "I like who I am. And I know the direction I'm going in. There's an ease that has happened."

Speaking to PEOPLE, Paltrow also opened up about her happy home life with her husband of four years Brad Falchuk, 51, and their kids (Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk has daughter Isabella, 18, and son Brody, 16, from a previous marriage).

On a typical morning, Paltrow said she and Falchuk will "wake up, meditate, have coffee and read the news."

"Then our sons, who are still at home, will wake up, and after we get everybody out the door, I'll work out," she continued. "I'll either go to the Tracy Anderson studio or Pilates."