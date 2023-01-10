Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Wild '90s Party Scene: 'Doing Cocaine and Not Getting Caught'

During a Monday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Gwyneth Paltrow recalled being surrounded by some not-so-healthy activity during the 1990s pre-social media

By
Published on January 10, 2023 08:16 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on some bad behavior she may or may not have partaken in while growing up in the 1990s.

During a Monday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Oscar-winning actress turned-wellness-guru admitted there was a time when she wasn't surrounded by such healthy influences.

Paltrow, 50, was on the show promoting her four-part Audible series, The Goop Pursuit, while this year's Golden Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank was on discussing Alaska Daily.

"You both came up in the nineties, which is having quite the renaissance at the moment — the fashion, the music, what was it like for both of you being so famous at a time when there was no social media, no nothing ... what do you remember about that time?" Corden asked the two ladies.

"It was great — I mean talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!" Paltrow said with a laugh. "Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones — especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know."

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem
Terence Patrick/CBS

Prior to Paltrow's reflection of (potentially) living it up in the 1990s, the two A-listers bonded over their top career achievements.

"You won your Academy Award in 1999?" Swank, 48, — who is pregnant with twins — said, turning to Paltrow, to which she replied, "I think so." Swank followed up saying she won hers "right after" her in 2000, which prompted the pair to share a high five amid cheers from the audience.

"You were famous in the nineties and I wasn't," Swank said, noting that Boys Don't Cry, which is the film that put her on the mainstream map, didn't come out until 1999.

Gwyneth Paltrow "EMMA" FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 1996
Shutterstock

Despite rising to fame in the 90s (and being engaged to Brad Pitt), Paltrow recently said, at 50, she is feeling better in her own skin than ever before.

Before her milestone birthday on Sept. 27, her team came to her with an out-of-the-box idea for how she should celebrate. "They said, 'Let's get you naked!' " the Goop founder recalled to PEOPLE at a Los Angeles event celebrating her Copper Fit partnership on Oct. 19.

Paltrow went on to pose nude, while covered in gold paint. "I feel so happy being 50," she said. "I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, 'My life is over. I'm not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn't going to want me.' I really panicked. Turning 50 was the polar opposite. I was like, 'I've never felt better in my own skin, and I don't care if people think I'm attractive or not. I love myself.' It's a great feeling."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since turning 50, Paltrow said she's felt even more "confident."

"There are things that can still throw me off, and I can get self-doubt, but I think for the most part I know who I am," she said. "I like who I am. And I know the direction I'm going in. There's an ease that has happened."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE, Paltrow also opened up about her happy home life with her husband of four years Brad Falchuk, 51, and their kids (Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk has daughter Isabella, 18, and son Brody, 16, from a previous marriage).

On a typical morning, Paltrow said she and Falchuk will "wake up, meditate, have coffee and read the news."

"Then our sons, who are still at home, will wake up, and after we get everybody out the door, I'll work out," she continued. "I'll either go to the Tracy Anderson studio or Pilates."

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 amfAR
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels More 'Confident' After Turning 50: 'I've Never Felt Better in My Own Skin'
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Pretty Much' Friends with All Her Exes: 'I Don't Want to Have Bad Blood'
City of love with you know who
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Pics from Romantic Getaway to 'City of Love' with Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Gwyneth Paltrow goop event  Images Courtesy of Kyle Espeleta
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Turning 50 Was 'Liberation': 'I Used to Care So Much What People Thought of Me'
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Brad Falchuk 'Definitely Feels Love When I Cook for Him'
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow look beautiful and happy while strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, on August 3, 1996
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship: A Look Back
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, left, and husband Brad Falchuk attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at the DGA New York Theater, in New York NY Premiere of Netflix's "The Politician", New York, USA - 26 Sep 2019
Gwyneth Paltrow Tells the Story Behind Her 'Boyfriend Breakfasts' for Now-Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow wears Carolina Herrera to Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary
Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Her Famous Abs to the Red Carpet in Cutout Carolina Herrera Gown
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and Brad Falchuk attend Netflix's "The Politician" Season One Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) ; HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Isn't Bothered by Her Friendship with Ex Brad Pitt, Actress Says
Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Cherished Every Chapter' of Her Kids' Lives: 'I'm Very Grateful'
apple-gwyneth-paltrow-102022-1
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Burst 'Into Tears' When Daughter Apple Went to College: 'It Was Horrible'
GP and Brad on Gwyneth Turning 50 | The goop Podcast
Gwyneth Paltrow Says 'There's Just No Playbook' to Stepparenting Husband Brad Falchuk's 2 Kids