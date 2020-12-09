Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Being Totally Starstruck Around Meg Ryan: 'I Couldn't Even Be Myself'

Even celebrities get majorly starstruck sometimes.

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't always the ultra-chill Goop CEO she is today. The actress called into SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce on Wednesday where she revealed how nervous she was to work with Meg Ryan years ago. The two appeared together in the 1993 film Flesh and Bone.

“I was so starstruck around her. Like I could not, I felt like I couldn't even be myself," she recalled. "I was so nervous around her and she had just had a baby. She was so nice.”

“I had this reverence for Meg Ryan and, or like Julia Roberts, you know, when I saw Pretty Woman, when I was a senior in high school and in those women, I felt like illumination within myself," Paltrow, 48, said. "Like, ‘Oh my God, this is what I want to be. They're so brilliant and charming and funny, and they're lighting up the world and that's what I want to do.’ "

"So it felt so personal to me, you know, so that when I first met Meg, I was so, you know, I couldn't believe it, but I always was starstruck by the people that really moved me," she added.

Paltrow also revealed she realized she "doesn't love acting that much as it turns out" when she was just 26, after having just won a Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love.