Gwyneth Paltrow has become a meme, and she’s totally okay with it!

On Friday, the 45-year-old Shakespeare In Love actress responded to Instagram account @gaybestfriend’s regrammed photo of her smiling with a martini. (The original photo was taken by Paltrow’s close friend Derek Blasberg.)

“Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about d—-,” the caption read, adding, “They don’t call it a cocktail for nothing.”

Soon after, Paltrow hilariously chimed in the comments section, writing, “Ain’t that the damn truth,” and had fans on social media in a frenzy.

“I’m here for Gwyneth’s comment — love her,” one fan wrote in response.

Paltrow, who is engaged to Brad Falchuk, is not only loved by fans, but also other celebrities.

Earlier this month, InStyle listened in on a phone call between Drew Barrymore and Paltrow and their conversation was filled with compliments and positive affirmations.

“Every time I’m with you I marvel at the things that come out of your mouth– sometimes so funny and so dirty and then sometimes profound,” Paltrow told Barrymore, 43.

“When you were talking about having kids and the impact that it had on us, you said something I use to this day: ‘I was born the day they were born.’ It always gives me goosebumps. You’ll just say something that will knock the wind out of me,” Paltrow added.

Barrymore later mirrored Paltrow’s sweet words with, “You are my beauty crush because you talk a lot about how we can better ourselves: How do we go through life more educated, more in touch with each other?”

“I don’t think a lot of people can put a level of spirituality into their brands and have it feel so f—— on point,” Barrymore said about Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop.