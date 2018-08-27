Gwyneth Paltrow Mourns End of Summer with Rare Photo of Kids Apple, 14, and Moses, 12

Gwyneth Paltrow and her kids are mourning summer’s looming end.

The actress and Goop CEO, 45, posted a sweet shot of her kids with Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, standing on a grassy lawn enjoying the warm temperatures. The kids, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, don’t look thrilled at the prospect of having to give up summer as they both look seriously at the camera.

The shot is a rare look at Paltrow’s home life, which she seldom shares on social media. She last posted a shot of the kids when she wished Martin a happy Father’s Day earlier this summer.

“Noooooo summer don’t go,” Paltrow wrote along with the shot.

The photo also comes as the Oscar winner prepares for her wedding with producer Brad Falchuk after the two announced they were engaged in January. While details about the upcoming nuptials remain unknown, in early May she told Good Morning America that her kids are excited for her big day.

The pair first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.