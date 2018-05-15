Happy Birthday, Apple!

On Monday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare close-up picture of her and ex-husband Chris Martin‘s daughter together, Apple Blythe Alison, to celebrate her 14th birthday. (The former couple also share 12-year-old son, Moses.)

“Happy birthday, my darling girl,” Paltrow captioned the snap of her teenaged daughter gazing into the camera.

“You make everyday feel like Christmas morning,” gushed the actress and Goop founder, 45. “You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter.”

“Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14,” added Paltrow.

And the apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree as Apple is growing up to be the spitting image of her famous mom.

Moses turned 12 last month and Paltrow also posted a sweet snap of her son to celebrate his special day.

“Happy birthday, my son,” Paltrow captioned a picture of Moses at the beach with a surfboard in hand.

“You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met,” she continued. “You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world. #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn.”

Earlier this month, the mom-of-two, who is currently preparing for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Brad Falchuck, shared that her kids are “excited” for the big day.

“I’ve never had a wedding or any of these fun, like, bride kind of things,” Paltrow told Good Morning America about wedding planning for the first time ever (she and Martin eloped).

“So I’m really enjoying myself,” added Paltrow.

And although she and Martin, 41, announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, the exes, who were married for ten years, have continued to prioritize their amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

In March, Paltrow shared a photo of the family of four featuring herself, the Coldplay frontman and their two kids, all wrapped in winter attire smiling, as they sat on a stoop in front of a building.

“#42,” was the simple caption Paltrow used on the post — referring both to the residence’s address and, likely, Coldplay‘s 2008 song of the same name.