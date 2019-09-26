Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Not That 'Passionate' About Acting Anymore

Gwyneth Paltrow might be ready to hang up her acting hat.

The Goop CEO, 46, who stars in Netflix’s anticipated series, The Politician, recently shared that her career as an actress is no longer her main focus.

Paltrow sat down with Harry Kargman, Founder and CEO of Kargo, for a panel Thursday at Advertising Week New York, where she discussed her unlikely career move back to television.

“I married a TV writer… he’s fantastic but he sort of dragged me back to the old job,” said Paltrow of her husband, Brad Falchuk, a producer and writer on Ryan Murphy’s high school political satire.

She admitted there was a big reason for wanting to switch up her career, however.

“I wouldn’t say I’m that passionate about it anymore…I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career…at a certain point I felt like it wasn’t what I wanted to do …so I did a little pivot,” she shared of creating her beauty brand, Goop.

Image zoom AWNewYork/Shutterstock

Despite her move away from acting, Paltrow did share that she “really likes” her new TV show and thinks “it’s really good.”

Adding, “it’s funny” and has “a very specific tone.”

Earlier on Thursday, Paltrow admitted to host Savannah Guthrie on the Today show that she had to be talked into doing The Politician it by her partner, Falchuk.

.@GwynethPaltrow talks to @savannahguthrie about working with her husband Brad Falchuk on @the_Politician, and she says that @LauraDern predicted her career in business years ago. pic.twitter.com/dMBmpklfGg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2019

“He had to convince me a little bit, I’ve got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner,” Paltrow told Guthrie. “But he was writing and he was like, ‘I think I’m writing a part for you.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do a part.’ And lo and behold, here I am.”

Once Paltrow agreed to the role opposite actors like Ben Platt and Jessica Lange, the actress says working with Falchuk, 48, turned out to be a great experience.

“It was the best. It was really easy,” she says. “I think when you trust someone so much and you love someone so much, and they know you so well and you know them, it’s really an interesting set of characteristics to bring to a workplace. So it was really nice.”

The Politician lands on Netflix on Friday.