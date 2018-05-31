Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Reveal Their 'Stripper Names' on Social Media: 'Grey Fried Rice'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Ripa shared their “stripper names” on Instagram in response to a hilarious social media experiment.

Paltrow got other celebrities intrigued in their “stripper names” after she commented on an Instagram post by CrazyBitchProbs_ that read, “Your stripper name is the color of your underwear and the last thing you ate.”

Paltrow, 45, said hers was “Grey fried rice,” as captured by Instagram page CommentsByCelebs.

After seeing the actress’ response on CommentsByCelebs, Ripa, 47, shared her name, “Black lace Bonbon.”

Her husband, Riverdale‘s Mark Consuelos, also joined in on the phone, writing, “Black cod and risotto.”

Nick Lachey gave fans insight into his dietary habits and undergarments by writing, “Black Pepperoni Pizza,” while Rumer Willis wrote, “Yellow Spaghetti Belmondo.”

Paltrow is clearly kicking back and enjoying social media while on holiday with fiancé Brad Falchuk.

The couple spent their Memorial Day on a romantic vacation at the not-yet-open Four Seasons Costa Palmas, a luxury resort on the western coast of Mexico.

The actress and Goop guru also invited friends to the luxury resort for a bachelorette weekend in April, despite the property not technically being open for business. Its official debut is slated for sometime in 2018, according to Forbes.

Gwyneth Paltrow Jesse Grant/Getty

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.