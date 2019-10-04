Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Has Never Seen Spider-Man: Homecoming Despite Being in It

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow Jimmy Kimmel Live

Gwyneth Paltrow might not be a fan of looking back at her work.

The 47-year-old actress admitted she’s never seen Spider-Man: Homecoming after revealing she didn’t know she made a cameo appearance as Pepper Potts.

“This is so embarrassing,” she said Wednesday night while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel, 51, reminded her that she hadn’t been aware of her cameo appearance.

Paltrow explained the situation, saying, “I just got confused. There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies and I thought it was an Avengers movie, but it was not.”

When Kimmel asked her if her costar Tom Holland was angry at discovering she’d forgotten about her appearance, Paltrow dropped another bombshell.

“I never actually saw the movie,” she admitted, before immediately regretting her words. “I mean, wait! Cut that out, take that back!”

Chagrined, she added, “S—.”

The revelation comes months after Paltrow revealed she’d completely forgotten she was in the 2017 Marvel film while on Jon Favreau’s Netflix series The Chef Show.

“We were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau said in the episode. “Remember we were on Spider-Man?”

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow replied, very confused.

“Yes, we were. You were in Spider-Man,” Favreau repeated.

“No, I was in Avengers,” Paltrow continued.

“No, you were in Spider-Man also,” he insisted. “Remember, Spider-Man at the end and Tom Holland’s there and you’re gonna walk out and do a press conference? And I give you the ring?”

“Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!” Paltrow said, giddily laughing once she realized she appeared in another major Marvel movie.

Paltrow currently stars in the Netflix show The Politician, which is now streaming.