Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Once Being Labeled 'Most Hated: 'More Than Chris Brown? Really?'

Gwyneth Paltrow may be a world-renowned actress and CEO, but that doesn’t mean she’s impervious to criticism.

The actress is featured in a new lengthy profile for the New York Times in which she admits widespread backlash from the public got to her during her separation from Chris Martin in 2014. Paltrow recalled being labeled as “the most hated celebrity in the world” by a tabloid magazine for the way the two handled the announcement.

“I remember being like, ‘Really? More than, like, Chris Brown? Me? Really? Wow,’ ” she said. “It was also the same week that I was PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Woman. For a minute I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world’s most beautiful?’ ”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin shortly before announcing their separation Colin Young-Wolff /Invision/AP

Paltrow and Martin famously announced they were “consciously uncoupling” in March 2014 — a term that quickly earned ire from people around the world for the way it handled divorce. The couple continued to closely co-parent their daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

“I was really saying we’re in a lot of pain, we failed at this; we’re going to try and do it in a different way,” she explained. “But I was so raw that I didn’t anticipate…I think that was an instance where it really hit me that an insouciance with language from me is different than from somebody else.”

Paltrow has since moved on with producer Brad Falchuk and announced the two were engaged after four years of dating in January 2018, while Martin is dating Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson.