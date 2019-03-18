Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Got Married Near the Tree Where Her Father’s Ashes Are Buried

Gwyneth Paltrow honored her late dad Bruce Paltrow in a sweet way during her wedding to Brad Falchuk.

The Goop CEO, 46, recently appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Experts podcast where she opened up about how her father’s sudden death still affects her today. Bruce died in 2003 in Italy while the family were on a trip celebrating Paltrow’s 30 birthday. He was 58.

“For years, I would go into kind of the deepest depression of all time around my birthday and then I thought, ‘I’ve got to reframe this somehow. My father would not want this for me,’ ” she said. “My birthday is September 27 and so this past September, I got married on the 29th of September. His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there — right near my dad… kind of on my dad. [Laughs]”

RELATED: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Private Wedding — Where They Said ‘I Do’ and More!

Paltrow married Falchuk, 48, at her Hamptons home in an intimate wedding where the couple’s kids played an important part. Paltrow has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk also has a daughter and a son from his previous marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Marries Brad Falchuk in Star-Studded Hamptons Wedding

On the podcast, Paltrow recalled how the celebrated director and producer, who had battled throat cancer, started feeling sick on their trip to Italy. He eventually contracted double pneumonia and died on Oct. 3, just 6 days after Paltrow’s birthday, leaving behind wife Blythe Danner, 76, and Paltrow’s younger brother Jake Paltrow, 43.

“I still have a hard time with it,” Paltrow admitted. “He was such an intentional father, and he was so observant and so deeply supportive and set us up to win all the time. And now I have a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son and I’m like, ‘F—, I need to call my dad. I need to talk to my dad.’ “

She continued, “And I don’t have that person. I have incredible people in my life, but I don’t have their grandfather, who was also the greatest father in the world.”