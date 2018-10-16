Gwyneth Paltrow Says Marriage to Brad Falchuk Is 'Fantastic': 'I Feel Very Optimistic!'

October 16, 2018 09:53 AM

It’s been over two weeks of wedded bliss for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.

The couple married in the Hamptons in late Sept. in an intimate ceremony at Paltrow’s house, where friends and family celebrated their love. The Goop CEO tells Glamour UK that it’s going great so far.

“It’s fantastic,” Paltrow says in her first cover story since the wedding. “I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It’s different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering – everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”

Paltrow confirmed the news with a sweet shot of the two showing off their wedding bands on Instagram the day after the ceremony.

Their nuptials were attended by a slew of A-list guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Paltrow’s Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The actress was recently in Paris during the second leg of their extravagant European honeymoon — which started in Italy.

It’s the second marriage for Paltrow and Falchuk, with the Oscar winner separating from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after ten years of marriage in 2014. The two share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

RELATED: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Private Wedding — Where They Said ‘I Do’ and More!

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Feared Intimacy’ Before ‘Adult Relationship’ with Brad Falchuk

When it comes to her first born, Paltrow doesn’t dismiss the idea of her one day joining mom’s company.

“That would be great! She has her finger on the pulse,” Paltrow said. “She really is my focus group; I am always asking her opinion about this or that. She represents that Gen Z generation, I don’t know half the things she talks about, but I try to keep up with her!”

