Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Newly Blended Family: 'She Loves' Being a Stepmom

Gwyneth Paltrow is loving life as newlywed — and a stepmom.

One month after marrying TV producer Brad Falchuk, 47, the Oscar winner, 46, is enjoying spending quality time with her new expanded family.

Paltrow is mom to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin, and Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013.

The newlyweds, who affectionately refer to themselves as The Faltrows, are loving life as a blended family of six.

“She and Brad embrace all the kids as their own,” a Paltrow pal tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They are planning holiday trips and vacations as a family. The kids are very accepting of each other and cute together.”

In one of the couple’s wedding photos, Paltrow captioned a photo of Apple and Isabella as “her daughters.”

“Gwyneth takes her job as a stepmom very seriously,” adds the friend. “She loves it.”

Just don’t expect Paltrow and Falchuk to expand their family beyond the happy party of six.

“This is his second marriage … Neither of us wants more kids,” the mother of two previously said on an episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. “We’re on the same team.”

Paltrow called Falchuk a “fantastic” father and admitted that they’ve taken care to ‘gently’ blend their families.

“It’s always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families,” she told Stern. “It’s hard.”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

The ‘Faltrows’ married Sept. 29 in the backyard of Paltrow’s Amagansett, N.Y., country house.