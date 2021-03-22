"I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically," Paltrow said

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Learned So Much' About Herself Through Her Divorce from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing some important lessons she learned through her divorce from Chris Martin.

Paltrow reflected on their relationship while speaking to Anna Faris on The House Bunny actress' podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, saying, "I've learned so much from something I wanted least in the world."

"I never wanted to get divorced," Paltrow, 48, said of divorcing from Martin in 2016. "I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband."

Paltrow and Martin, 44, have two children: daughter Apple, 16, and son, Moses, 14. She married Falchuk, 50, in 2018.

Of her and Falchuk's relationship, Paltrow said, "We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, 'Are we going to date? Is this happening?' I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn't know how to [do]."

"I like to fight by shutting down… I leave the room," the actress said. "And he's like, 'No,' he's like, 'Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out.' And he demands that I am honest with myself in a way that is hard for me but which really helps me grow."

She continued, "I think I recognized his amazing qualities," adding, "It was like being with some kind of jiu-jitsu master where they're like, 'I'm going to make you see your own stuff so you can win and advance.' "