Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes to Witness for 'Being an Ass' During Cross Examination

"I ask for your forgiveness," attorney Stephen Owens said to witness Polly Sanderson

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 23, 2023 05:14 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock (13842398d) Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court as her attorney speaks, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016 Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 23 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow and her attorney Stephen Owens on Thursday. Photo: Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock

One of Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys offered an apology to a witness during cross examination on Thursday.

The plaintiff Terry Sanderson had his daughter Polly Sanderson testify in his Park City, Utah, civil lawsuit against Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash. Polly, 49, told the courtroom she noticed "something was terribly wrong" with his health and behavior after the incident, in which his legal team claims Terry, now 76, sustained broken ribs and permanent brain damage. (Paltrow's side downplayed his alleged injuries and claim he's extorting her fame and wealth.)

During cross examination, a lawyer for Paltrow, Stephen Owens grilled Polly about her dad and her childhood with him. He asked her about her dad's divorces and about his relationship with her sister Jenny, who backed out of testifying for Terry, Owens said.

When asked, Polly disagreed that her dad was verbally abusive toward Jenny prior to the accident, and she said he "could have done better" with her mother, his ex-wife, but would not characterize him as abusive.

Owens also brought up an alleged incident when he said Terry punched a man he thought his wife was having an affair with. Polly said she'd never heard that claim before.

At this point, the court took a break for lunch. When the proceedings resumed afterward, Owens apologized to Polly before continuing with the cross examination.

"I need to apologize. I was being an ass earlier. It was wrong for me to triangulate you, your dad and your sister and your mom, and I ask for your forgiveness," said Owens, who then asked if Polly loves her parents and sisters, to which she said "true" and "absolutely" before moving on with the proceedings.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock (13840826o) Polly Grasham, daughter of Terry Sanderson, reacts to questioning in court, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016 Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 22 Mar 2023
Polly Sanderson. Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier on Thursday, Owens asked Judge Kent. R. Holmberg and the opposing legal team whether Paltrow's team could give "treats" to the bailiffs to thank them for their work. "Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they've been. So I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections," Owens said. There was an objection, and the judge denied the request, instructing him to say "thank you but no thank you" on the treats.

The incident at the center of this trial happened on Feb. 26, 2016, at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Both parties agree the collision happened and that it was not a hit-and-run situation, but they share conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom.

The trial began on Tuesday. Jurors heard from the defense's expert witnesses and family members about how Terry, a retired optometrist, saw an "acute" decline in his health after the accident.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson. Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty (2)

Terry first filed a lawsuit against Paltrow, 50, back in January 2019. At the time, he accused her of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope alongside a ski instructor. He sought damages in excess of $3.1 million back then, and a rep for Paltrow said at the time, "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

She then filed a countersuit the next month, denying the allegations and claiming that Terry was the one who hit her from behind and is now trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."

Now, Terry is seeking $300,000 in damages, and Paltrow is countersuing for $1 and the cost of legal fees.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
The Biggest Bombshells from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is on Trial in Utah Over a 2016 Ski Collision
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk and Kids, Apple and Moses, to Testify in 2016 Ski Crash Trial
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow's 2016 Ski Trip Was 'First' Try to See If Her and Brad Falchuk's Blended Families 'Might Work'
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to stand trial at the Third District Court in Park City, Utah. A lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who says the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him while skiing in Utah in 2016 at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the U.S. Paltrow denies she is responsible and has filed a counterclaim.
Gwyneth Paltrow Arrives in Utah Court for Lawsuit Over 2016 Ski Collision
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in Court Over 2016 Hit-and-Run Ski Crash Lawsuit
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's Legal Team Changes Course Last-Minute, No Longer Plans to Call Johnny Depp Back
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
US-COURT-DEPP-Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Amber Heard Issues Statement Before Being Cross-Examined: 'The Truth Is Not on Johnny Depp's Side'
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Declared a Mistrial After Jurors Are Unable to Come to Unanimous Verdict
Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp Is No Longer Dating Joelle Rich, a Lawyer from His U.K. Trial
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
Kobe Bryant
Fire Captain Says the Trauma of Photographing Kobe Bryant Crash Site Still Haunts Him: 'Horrifying'
Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 25 May 2022
Johnny Depp Says He Called Warner Bros. About Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' Role: 'I Curbed Their Worries'