Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes to Witness for 'Being an Ass' During Cross Examination

One of Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys offered an apology to a witness during cross examination on Thursday.

The plaintiff Terry Sanderson had his daughter Polly Sanderson testify in his Park City, Utah, civil lawsuit against Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash. Polly, 49, told the courtroom she noticed "something was terribly wrong" with his health and behavior after the incident, in which his legal team claims Terry, now 76, sustained broken ribs and permanent brain damage. (Paltrow's side downplayed his alleged injuries and claim he's extorting her fame and wealth.)

During cross examination, a lawyer for Paltrow, Stephen Owens grilled Polly about her dad and her childhood with him. He asked her about her dad's divorces and about his relationship with her sister Jenny, who backed out of testifying for Terry, Owens said.

When asked, Polly disagreed that her dad was verbally abusive toward Jenny prior to the accident, and she said he "could have done better" with her mother, his ex-wife, but would not characterize him as abusive.

Owens also brought up an alleged incident when he said Terry punched a man he thought his wife was having an affair with. Polly said she'd never heard that claim before.

At this point, the court took a break for lunch. When the proceedings resumed afterward, Owens apologized to Polly before continuing with the cross examination.

"I need to apologize. I was being an ass earlier. It was wrong for me to triangulate you, your dad and your sister and your mom, and I ask for your forgiveness," said Owens, who then asked if Polly loves her parents and sisters, to which she said "true" and "absolutely" before moving on with the proceedings.

Polly Sanderson. Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier on Thursday, Owens asked Judge Kent. R. Holmberg and the opposing legal team whether Paltrow's team could give "treats" to the bailiffs to thank them for their work. "Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they've been. So I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections," Owens said. There was an objection, and the judge denied the request, instructing him to say "thank you but no thank you" on the treats.

The incident at the center of this trial happened on Feb. 26, 2016, at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Both parties agree the collision happened and that it was not a hit-and-run situation, but they share conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom.

The trial began on Tuesday. Jurors heard from the defense's expert witnesses and family members about how Terry, a retired optometrist, saw an "acute" decline in his health after the accident.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson. Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty (2)

Terry first filed a lawsuit against Paltrow, 50, back in January 2019. At the time, he accused her of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope alongside a ski instructor. He sought damages in excess of $3.1 million back then, and a rep for Paltrow said at the time, "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

She then filed a countersuit the next month, denying the allegations and claiming that Terry was the one who hit her from behind and is now trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."

Now, Terry is seeking $300,000 in damages, and Paltrow is countersuing for $1 and the cost of legal fees.