Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Kids Are 'Excited' for Her to Marry Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s kids are looking forward to watching their mom walk down the aisle.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, Paltrow opened up about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Brad Falchuk.

When asked if her two children Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, are looking forward to the big day, Paltrow replied, “Yeah, they are excited.”

The actress and lifestyle guru, 45, said she’s loved the process of getting to plan a wedding for the first time. (Paltrow and her first husband Chris Martin eloped.)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“I’ve never had a wedding or any of these fun, like, bride kind of things,” Paltrow, 45, told ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth. “So I’m really enjoying myself.”

Paltrow said she’s doing her best to soak in every moment of her engagement.

“It’s a very happy time, I have to say,” she said.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee.

The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

The two recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles.

A-list guests included Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

A week later, Paltrow and her bridal party — including Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe — had a celebration of their own with an intimate luncheon.