Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She Wishes She Would've Kissed More Dead Poets Society Cast Members

Paltrow reportedly dated actor Robert Sean Leonard, who played Neil Perry in the 1989 film, for a brief stint

The Goop founder, 49, jokingly said she wishes she would've made out with more of the movie's stars.

Ethan Hawke, who played Todd Anderson in the film, shared a small collection of throwback photos on Instagram Thursday showing him and the cast — which included Robin Williams, Josh Charles, Leonard and more — working on the '80s movie.

"I stand upon my desk to remind myself that we must constantly look at things in a different way," Hawke wrote in the caption, adding the film's official release date: June 2, 1989.

Paltrow left a cheeky comment under the set of pictures, writing, "BEST MOVIE EVER, I wish I had made out with more of you than I did."

Hawke jokingly replied, "We all wish the same."

Paltrow was rumored to have previously dated Leonard, who portrayed Neil Perry in the film, for a year in the early '90s. According to E! News, the former couple kept their relationship very private.

The outlet reports Leonard spoke briefly about his time with Paltrow in 1998, telling the New York Post their split was "the funniest breakup I've ever had."

"We were in her apartment, figured we shouldn't see each other anymore, and within five minutes she was saying, 'You know who you'd like? I have this friend'... Gwyneth's a bit of a yenta, but she's a great, great friend," he reportedly said.

The Academy Award winner went on to later marry Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003. The pair welcomed two children together: daughter Apple Blythe, 18, and son, Moses, 16. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. She tied the knot with new husband Brad Falchuk in 2018.

