Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She and Brad Pitt's Other Exes Copied His Style to 'Look Like Him'

Gwyneth Paltrow is weighing in on looking eerily like her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt while they were engaged.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, commented on an Instagram post that featured a 2006 Daily Express article referring to Pitt, 55, as “The man who likes to look like his girlfriend.”

The newspaper photograph showed a collage of images of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor next to his past loves: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Paltrow herself.

Author Leandra Medine shared the image on Instagram, writing in the caption, “A great thing I saw in @georgia_tal’s IG stories yesterday.”

The Avengers: Infinity War actress couldn’t help but joke, “Or we like to look like him, let’s face it.”

The comment was first spotted by Comments by Celebs. The two stars were engaged in December 1996 but split in 1997.

Paltrow opened up about their relationship telling WSJ. Magazine for the December issue she was grateful there wasn’t more attention thrown their way while they were together.

“Cameron Diaz and I talk about this all the time. We’re like, ‘Thank God in the early ’90s there were [so few] paparazzi. Thank God.’ We cry in gratitude that no one was following us around and seeing what we were doing,” Paltrow said.

“I remember when Brad Pitt and I broke up, it was on the cover of the New York Post and there was no one outside my house,” she continued. “That would never happen today.”

Paltrow has since gone through another high-profile split in 2014: from ex-husband Chris Martin. She is now married to American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk, with whom she tied the knot in September.

“It’s fantastic,” she told the WSJ. Magazine of married life. “I feel like we are probably better equipped to choose our life partner when we are halfway through life. But generally, we have to pick our spouses a lot earlier because of the whole procreation piece.”

“For me, it has been more of a process, and so I feel really lucky to have met this person who is an incredible, true partner,” Paltrow added.