Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is 'Proud' of Making Divorces 'Easier' by Popularizing 'Conscious Uncoupling' Term

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about popularizing the term "conscious uncoupling."

The term became a topic of conversation after the Goop Founder, 50, used it as the heading of a March 2014 post on her wellness website in which she announced that she and singer Chris Martin were separating.

"I definitely did not coin the phrase, but I feel despite us taking quite a lot of s--- for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier," Paltrow said in an Instagram Story question-and-answer session on Friday.

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 46, married in 2003 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. They are parents to Apple, 18, and Moses, 17.

The curiosity behind the term's meaning caused the website to publish an explanatory essay on the term, which was initially coined by Katherine Woodward Thomas in 2009.

SplashNews.com

"It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, 'Thank you for introducing that concept because I've become good friends with my ex' I'm very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift," she added.

The post examines the term by explaining that when the "whole concept of marriage and divorce is reexamined, there's actually something far more powerful—and positive—at play."

It adds: "By choosing to handle your uncoupling in a conscious way, regardless of what's happening with your spouse, you'll see that although it looks like everything is coming apart; it's actually all coming back together."

During a March 2019 appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, she touched on the usage of the term by explaining that she wanted a "way to circumvent [pain of divorce] and go directly to the point where we're friends, and we remember what we loved about each other, and constantly acknowledge that we created these incredible human beings together."

She added, "We're a family, that's it. We can pretend we're not and hate each other… or, [we can] try to reinvent this for ourselves."

She spoke further about the term during an appearance on Today in which she explained that two are a "family."

"Even though we're not in a romantic relationship, we're a true family and we like to do things to reinforce that we're a family for the children and for each other," she added.