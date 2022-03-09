The Goop founder invested in the seed round for Cann, the cannabis-infused beverage brand backed by Darren Criss, Rebel Wilson, Nina Dobrev and Kate Hudson

Gwyneth Paltrow Invests in Cannabis Company Founded by a Guy She Used to Babysit — and Diaper Change

Gwyneth Paltrow may be a big-time star now but like so many teens, started off her career as a babysitter! And now, her childcare past is paying dividends.

The Oscar winner, 49, used to change the diapers of then-future entrepreneur Luke Anderson. Fast forward a few decades and he is now the co-founder of Cann, a cannabis-infused beverage brand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While many celebrities quickly invested in the brand, the entrepreneur did not have the same luck with his one-time babysitter.

Anderson repeatedly asked Paltrow to come on board when he was starting out in 2019, but the actress declined to invest at first, saying she did not think the brand was big enough.

While it took years, the company announced Tuesday that Anderson finally convinced the Goop mogul to be part of his $5 million seed round, and in so doing she joined Darren Criss, Rebel Wilson, Nina Dobrev, Kate Hudson and others in support of the THC- and CBD-infused flavored drinks.

Now, Paltrow's endorsement appears on the Cann website, where she says, "It's a different kind of buzz — mellow, drinkable, and especially nice for sipping in the sun."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Rewears Her Iconic Red Velvet VMAs Suit 25 Years Later to the Gucci Love Parade

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cann comes in flavors like lemon lavender and grapefruit rosemary, containing 2 mg of THC and 4 mg of CBD.