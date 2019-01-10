Gwyneth Paltrow Comments on Explicit Instagram Meme About Getting Over Exes

Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to move on.

The actress and Goop founder responded to a meme that reads: “I wanted to die after my ex left but than I found somebody that tied me up and stuck their thumb in my a–. Life is about growth.”

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs pointed out that Paltrow commented on the tweet posted by @crazybitchprobs_, “Preach.”

The Avengers star’s famous exes include her former husband of 10 years Chris Martin, and ex-boyfriends Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, Scott Speedman and her The Royal Tenenbaums costar Luke Wilson.

“I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?” Paltrow, 46, told Howard Stern on his SirusXM radio show in May of Affleck. “Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way.”

The Oscar winner is known for leaving funny comments on social media accounts. Last August, the Shakespeare In Love actress responded to Instagram account @gaybestfriend’s regrammed photo of her smiling with a martini. (The original photo was taken by Paltrow’s close friend Derek Blasberg.)

“Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about d—-,” the caption read, adding, “They don’t call it a cocktail for nothing.”

Soon after, Paltrow hilariously chimed in the comments section, writing, “Ain’t that the damn truth,” and had fans on social media in a frenzy.

“I’m here for Gwyneth’s comment — love her,” one fan wrote in response.

Paltrow and Martin in 2014, just before announcing their split. Colin Young-Wolff /Invision/AP

Paltrow married her second husband, television writer and producer Brad Falchuk in September following four years of dating. They met in 2014 when she guest starred on Glee, which Falchuk, 47, co-created with Ryan Murphy. Paltrow credits Murphy, 53, with setting her up with her new husband.

“There aren’t many things, and even fewer people, who you can count on to surprise you, to always offer you something truly new, to help you see the world from an angle you never imagined, and maybe even to, unwittingly, set you up with your husband,” the mother of two said in a video obtained Variety in November.

Falchuk and Paltrow. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Murphy attended Paltrow and Falchuk’s Amagansett, N.Y. nuptials, which took place in the backyard of her eastern Long Island home.

Meanwhile, she remains on great terms with her ex-husband, having recently spent her honeymoon with Falchuk and Martin.

“We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas,” Paltrow told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday.

She continued, “So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.”