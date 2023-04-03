Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Very Stressed' During Trial, Says Source: 'In a Lighter Mood Now' (Exclusive)

Gwyneth Paltrow is "relieved" to have the Utah ski trial behind her, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Thursday, the jury in the case found her not liable and concluded that the man who sued her, Terry Sanderson, was "100 percent" at fault in the 2016 ski collision.

The Goop founder, 50, "couldn't wait for the trial to be over," adds the source, who says Paltrow thinks the verdict was "fair."

"This is why she fought instead of settling — she felt she did nothing wrong," says the source.

"Gwyneth caught up with her daughter in Nashville over the weekend. She was very stressed during the trial, but is in a much lighter mood now. Her kids always cheer her up," adds the source.

Paltrow was awarded the $1 in damages and reimbursement of her legal fees that she asked for in her countersuit. Retired optometrist Sanderson, 76, originally sought for over $3 million in damages when he sued her in 2019, claiming Paltrow caused him lasting health problems after crashing into him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on Feb. 26, 2016. She testified that he was the one who hit into her, and the jurors ultimately sided with her.

Sanderson's attorney C. Peter Sorensen said in a statement after the verdict on Thursday, "We are disappointed in the outcome, but we love and support the legal process. We thank Judge Holmberg, the jury and staff for all their efforts. We will spend the next while evaluating and discussing where we go from here."

Paltrow said in a statement after the verdict, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Earlier in the two-week civil trial, a source told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner found the entire court case "icky."

"Any involvement in a trial is stressful. Gwyneth has felt icky about it," the source said. "For her, the situation is even worse since the trial is streamed and she has a camera in her face every day. It's a very uncomfortable situation. It's very stressful."

Her kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, were originally expected to testify during the proceedings, but they just had their previous depositions read aloud for the courtroom by lawyers. They were there the day of the ski incident, along with Paltrow's now-husband Brad Falchuk, who did not testify.

"She isn't happy that her children are involved either. This really has nothing to do with them. They were minors when the accident happened," the earlier source added.

As she exited the courtroom on Thursday following the verdict, Paltrow leaned in to Sanderson and told him, "I wish you well." Sanderson said he responded to her, "Thank you, dear."