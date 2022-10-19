Gwyneth Paltrow's husband is confident in their love.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday, the Politician actress, 50, revealed how her husband, Brad Falchuk, 51, feels about her friendship with her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt, 58.

Paltrow and Pitt were together from 1994 to 1997, when they called off their engagement. She later married the Glee co-creator in 2018.

"When we first broke up, we weren't friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years," she told ET.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

She said of the Bullet Train actor, "I adore him. He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan."

Speaking on how Falchuk feels about the current state of their relationship, the Goop founder said, "My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]."

Added Paltrow: "Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody — and of course there are exceptions — to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen.

"So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life," the actress explained.

As for her and Falchuk, she saluted their "amazing chemistry" as "a great part of a foundation," adding, "My body feels really good when he's around, so that's just luck."

She also noted that her former marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Falchuk's previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik served as lessons for their union. Paltrow and Martin were married for over a decade before they split in 2014, while Falchuk and Bukinik were married for 10 years before they filed for divorce in March 2013.

"I think we've learned a lot from our first marriages," Paltrow told ET. "I think we have a great almost reverence for commitment and building, continuing to nourish a marriage. We've become very good communicators, and so that's a very important part."

Sharing a secret to their successful marriage, she continued, "The way I express love is by cooking and taking care of people that I love, so for me it's really an important part of our weekend. His love language, acts of service, is really impactful for him, so for us it worked really well."

Last October, Paltrow told PEOPLE that she and Falchuk were still in "the honeymoon phase" three years after tying the knot.

"I am really lucky I married Brad," she said at the time. "There is just something about us together. We've been able to build on all the stuff we've gone through in life and create something really amazing. And I'm grateful for our chemistry. That can get you through some tough spots!"

With Falchuk, "the key has been being as accountable as possible for the negative ways I was in earlier relationships," said Paltrow. "I have worked hard to break old patterns and work on long held intimacy issues in order to make the most out of my marriage. Divorce is never something you hope for or plan, a second marriage can be a beautiful gift."