Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Don’t Want More Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are happily living in newlywed bliss — and they’re perfectly content with the family they have now.

The couple tied the knot Saturday in the Hamptons after getting engaged in January. And while the two have been together since 2014, Paltrow revealed earlier this year that they aren’t planning on adding to their brood.

“This is his second marriage … Neither of us wants more kids,” the mother of two said on an episode of Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show. “We’re on the same team.”

Paltrow, 46, shares son Moses Bruce Anthony, 12, and daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 14, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013.

“He’s fantastic,” Paltrow told Stern of Falchuk, 47, adding of their unique parenting dynamic, “It’s always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families. It’s hard.”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

The couple celebrated their wedding with a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles back in March, inviting A-list guests such as Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

A week later, Paltrow and her bridal party — including Diaz, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe — had a celebration of their own with an intimate luncheon.

Guests at Saturday’s wedding included Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Diaz and her husband Madden and Spielberg.