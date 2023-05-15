Gwyneth Paltrow Honors 'All The Mamas' on Mother's Day, 'Especially' Mom Blythe Danner

Gwyneth Paltrow made sure to shout out her mom on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, Paltrow, 50, took to her Instagram Story to share a tribute to her mother Blythe Danner as she also marked her daughter Apple Martin's 19th birthday with a smattering of posts on the social media platform.

After sharing a photo of herself and Apple to her Story and writing "Happy birthday @applemartin you are my life," Paltrow added a photo of Apple, her son Moses, 17, and her mother Blythe, 80, posing together at a restaurant.

"And happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there, especially #blythedanner," she added in the caption.

Blythe, an Emmy-winning actress who had Gwyneth with the late director and producer Bruce Paltrow, previously received another social media tribute from Gwyneth when she turned 80 on Feb. 3.

"Happy 80th to you my wonderful mother," Paltrow wrote in a caption accompanying a selfie of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram at the time. "You are a joy to behold, so beautiful and strong. We all love you so very much. 💕"

Danner is known for her roles in Meet the Parents and on Will & Grace, and has appeared in films like 1776; The Prince of Tides; To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and Forces of Nature.

She also has dozens of stage credits under her belt. Perhaps most notably, Danner played Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway, which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1988 — her second, after a 1980 nod for her performance in the play Betrayal.

Danner revealed for the first time back in November that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer — the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce in 2002.

After two surgeries and years of exploring alternative treatments, Danner underwent a third surgery with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020, which succeeded in removing the cancerous tissue.

"My mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know," Gwyneth told PEOPLE at the time, noting Danner's journey with three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. "I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her."

"She went through it with so much grace. I was amazed at how strong she was able to be," Paltrow added of her mother at the time, with Danner noting of her own experience: "I wasn't quaking in my boots. I don't have any fear of death at all."