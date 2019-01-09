Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Spent Their 'Modern Honeymoon' with Her Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s honeymoon was truly a family affair.

The 46-year-old star revealed she enjoyed her honeymoon alongside husband Brad Falchuk, each of their kids and Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas,” Paltrow told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday.

She continued, “So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.”

Ripa, 48, and Seacrest, 44, were taken aback with Ripa asking, “Wait, your ex-husband went on your honeymoon?”

“I mean, yeah, pretty much,” Paltrow replied while smiling.

When Seacrest asked what conversation around the dinner table was like, the Avengers: Infinity War actress said, “Oh, just great conversation and lots of kids and you know what it was great, we had such a good time.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Chris Martin Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

As for why Paltrow and Martin have remained so friendly, the star said the two “just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids.”

“And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that,” she explained.

The actress hung a Christmas stocking for Martin at her home which was featured in the background of an Instagram photo Paltrow shared in December.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Spends Thanksgiving with Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow & Their Kids: Source

A source recently told PEOPLE that Paltrow and Martin spent Thanksgiving together with their two kids along with the singer’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” the source said of the couple, who have been together for over a year and first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs a Stocking for Chris Martin as She Prepares for Christmas with Brad Falchuk

An insider previously told PEOPLE in November that “Chris and Brad have met several times,” adding that “Chris accepted Brad a long time ago.” The insider also shared, “It’s amazing to see how the two families have come together with their kids.”

Paltrow married the American Horror Story producer in September at her home in East Hampton, New York. She shares 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with Martin, whom she separated from in 2016.

Falchuk also has two children, daughter Isabella and son Brody from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.