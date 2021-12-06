The actress previously confessed she forgot she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, despite being in several Marvel films

Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Admits She's Never Heard of New Marvel Series Hawkeye: 'What Is That?'

Gwyneth Paltrow apparently still has some catching up to do on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, the 49-year-old actress was asked about whether she had ever watched the new Marvel series Hawkeye and responded, "No, what is that?"

In the show, Renner's character takes on a sinister force from his past during the holiday season.

The comment from Paltrow took fans by surprise since she appeared as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame with Renner's character, as well as several Marvel films including Iron Man.

This is not the first instance where Paltrow has made headlines for her lack of knowledge about Marvel projects.

She previously famously forgot that she was in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The hilarious revelation came in the first episode of Jon Favreau's Netflix The Chef Show, where Paltrow appeared as the first guest. Favreau directed her in Iron Man and its sequel.

When Paltrow asked Favreau what the inspiration for the show is, the Iron Man director and actor mentioned that he first filmed for it while they were in Atlanta making Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Spider-Man?" Paltrow responded as she continued zesting an orange.

"Yeah, we were in Spider-Man together," Favreau said. "Remember we were on Spider-Man?"

"We weren't in Spider-Man," Paltrow replied, very confused.

"Yes we were. You were in Spider-Man," Favreau repeated.

"No, I was in Avengers…" Paltrow continued.

"No, you were in Spider-Man also," he inisted. "Remember, Spider-Man at the end and Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference? And I give you the ring?"

"Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!" Paltrow said, giddily laughing once she realized she appeared in another major Marvel movie and didn't even know.