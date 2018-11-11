Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Supports NSFW 'Tactic' to Win Arguments: 'I Literally Slayed'

Gwyneth Paltrow for the win!

Showing off her sense of humor, the newly married actress, 46, posted a hilarious comment in response to a cheeky meme about a foolproof way to win an argument with a man.

Alongside an image of a classical painting of a woman standing with one breast out of her top, an Instagram account wrote, “When you realize you were wrong mid-argument so you whip out a t– to distract him.”

As if the @crazybitchproblems_ meme wasn’t funny enough on its own, Paltrow responded by writing, “I literally slayed with this tactic this morning.”

The interaction was first highlighted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs, which tagged Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, 47, in the post.

The actress previously showed off her witty commentary after becoming a raunchy meme earlier this year.

In August, the Goop founder responded to Instagram account @gaybestfriend’s regrammed photo of her smiling with a martini. (The original image was taken by Paltrow’s close friend Derek Blasberg.)

“Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about d—,” the caption read, adding, “They don’t call it a cocktail for nothing.”

Soon after, Paltrow chimed in the comments section, writing, “Ain’t that the damn truth.”

Over one month after marrying the TV producer on Sept. 29, the actress and her new husband — who affectionately refer to themselves as The Faltrows — have settled into a cozy life together as a new family of six.

“They enjoy quiet nights at home with the kids,” a Paltrow pal recently told PEOPLE. “Gwyneth cooks, and they all catch up over family time.”

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow John Dolan

Paltrow is mom to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin, 41. Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, to whom he was married for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013.

“She is crazy in love with him,” added the friend of the Oscar winner. “Brad is a fantastic guy. You can tell he is crazy about Gwyneth. They have a very special relationship.”