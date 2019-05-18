Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Has Worked Hard’ to Include Dakota Johnson Into Her Family, Says Source

Gwyneth Paltrow is all about her family — and that now includes Dakota Johnson.

The Goop founder, 46, isn’t facing any awkwardness when it comes to spending time with Johnson, 29, who is dating Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

In fact, the Avengers: Endgame actress “has worked hard to integrate Dakota into family life — even suggesting that she join family vacations,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“It’s very important to her to be on good terms with Chris’s girlfriends,” says the source. “She’s not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she’s very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way.”

Paltrow is also basking in her own happiness. She married TV producer Brad Falchuk in a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in September.

Gwyneth Paltrow; Dakota Johnson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“She’s very much in love with her husband and loves sharing time with everyone she considers part of her family,” the insider adds. “At this point that very much includes Dakota.”

Paltrow and Johnson had a good time together in April when they celebrated Derek Blasberg’s birthday.

The two were seen smiling and laughing while Paltrow had her arm around Johnson.

“Consciously throupling,” Blasberg captioned the shot from the party.

Falchuk was also seen sitting between them in other photos from the night.

Johnson has been linked to Martin, 42, ever since they were spotted together in October 2017.

In January, Paltrow revealed while on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she had spent her honeymoon with Falchuk, their kids and Martin.

“We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas,” Paltrow said.

She continued, “So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon.”

As for why Paltrow and Martin have remained so friendly, the star said the two “just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids.”

“And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that,” she explained.