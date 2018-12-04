Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Grateful There Were 'So Few' Paparazzi During Her Brad Pitt Breakup

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples back in the ’90s. But despite the headlines their relationship garnered when the Se7en costars split in 1997 after over two years of dating, Paltrow now says she’s grateful there wasn’t more attention thrown her way.

In an interview with the WSJ. Magazine for the December issue, the Goop founder and Oscar winner looks back on her early days in the business.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Cameron Diaz and I talk about this all the time. We’re like, ‘Thank God in the early ’90s there were [so few] paparazzi. Thank God.’ We cry in gratitude that no one was following us around and seeing what we were doing,” Paltrow says.

“I remember when Brad Pitt and I broke up, it was on the cover of the New York Post and there was no one outside my house,” she continues. “That would never happen today.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Marriage to Brad Falchuk Is ‘Fantastic’: ‘I Feel Very Optimistic!’

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Paltrow has since gone through another high-profile split: from ex-husband Chris Martin (with whom she had a “conscious uncoupling” from back in 2014).

She’s in a relationship now with another Brad: husband Brad Falchuk, who she married in September.

RELATED: Chris Martin Felt ‘Completely Worthless’ Following Conscious Uncoupling from Ex Gwyneth Paltrow

“It’s fantastic,” she tells the WSJ. Magazine of married life. “I feel like we are probably better equipped to choose our life partner when we are halfway through life. But generally, we have to pick our spouses a lot earlier because of the whole procreation piece.”

“For me it has been more of a process, and so I feel really lucky to have met this person who is an incredible, true partner,” Paltrow added.

Gwyneth Paltrow The Wall Street Journal Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow The Wall Street Journal Magazine

RELATED: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Newly Blended Family: ‘She Loves’ Being a Stepmom

The newlyweds, who affectionately refer to themselves as The Faltrows, both have kids from previous relationships — Paltrow is mom to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with Martin, and Falchuk is dad to teenage son Brody and teenage daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Now a blended family of six, Paltrow and Falchuk have yet to merge their households and are still taking it slow, even after walking down the aisle.

“We are still doing it in our own way,” Paltrow says in the interview. “With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly. It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing. I’ve never been a stepmother before. I don’t know how to do it.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Lachlan Bailey for WSJ. Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow The Wall Street Journal Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow The Wall Street Journal Magazine

Also in her WSJ. Magazine interview, Paltrow discusses her Goop success.

The businesswoman admits she’s “very competitive with [herself],” but says she’s working more these days to enjoy the ride.

“I’m here one f—ing time. I want an incredible life,” she tells the magazine. “I used to be in my trailer, smoking a cigarette and waiting for Ethan Hawke to open the door. Now look at me.”

Embracing that attitude hasn’t always been easy. “In one way you think, ‘Oh, my God. I hit the freaking jackpot. I won the lottery. I get to be this person, and that served as a platform for me to start my business and to have all this incredible access to amazing people and artists and designers, and I’ve had such a fascinating life,’ ” she also says. “And then on the other hand, you get old and a little grumpy and you just want to kind of be a hermit.”

Paltrow discusses her business mentors like Oprah, too — though there’s one person she’s yet to get to: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“I’ve emailed him,” Paltrows tells the WSJ. Magazine. “He won’t email back.”

WSJ. Magazine’s December issue hits newsstands Saturday, December 15.