Gwyneth Paltrow Hits Back at Goop Critics: There's 'Power in the Human Body to Heal Itself'

Gwyneth Paltrow is hitting back at claims that Goop practices in pseudoscience.

The CEO and founder, 46, recently sat down for an interview with the BBC in which she addressed prevalent criticisms aimed at her company. Paltrow defended Goop’s emphasis on alternative medicine and disagreed “wholeheartedly” with the pseudoscience claims.

“We really believe that there are healing modalities that have existed thousands of years, and they challenge maybe a very conventional western doctor that might not believe necessarily in the healing powers of essential oils or any variety of acupuncture. Things that have been tried and tested for hundreds of years,” she said.

Patrow continued, “We find that they are very healthy to people and there’s an incredible power in the human body to heal itself. So I think any time you are trying to move the needles and you’re trying to empower women, you find resistance and we just think that’s part of what we do and we’re proud to do it.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’s Moving Away from Acting to Focus on Goop: ‘This Really Requires Almost All of My Time’

Goop recently faced legal action for some of its claims. A lawsuit, brought against Goop by ten counties in California, argued that the company made unscientific claims about the health benefits of their Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg — which Goop advises inserting into the vagina to “increase sexual energy and pleasure” — and their Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, which they said would help prevent depression. Goop agreed to pay a $145,000 settlement.

RELATED: Goop to Pay $145,000 Settlement for ‘Misleading’ Claims About the Effectiveness of Vaginal Eggs

In the interview, Paltrow denied any fault and explained why the company decided to settle.

“We never had any customer complaints about it all, we didn’t have to admit any wrongdoing, but we just wanted to settle and put it behind us,” she said. “Of course, as you learn and grow, especially if you’re a startup, you have to learn on the job sometimes.”

Goop has frequently faced criticism for their health claims, from “healing stickers” that they claimed were made with material found in space suits, to the chagrin of NASA, to advice from a doctor to try vagina steaming.