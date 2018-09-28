Gwyneth Paltrow Is Getting Married to Producer Brad Falchuk This Weekend

Gwyneth Paltrow is tying the knot this weekend, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

The 46-year-old actress is set to marry American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk this weekend. Paltrow was spotted at lingerie store Journelle in New York City on Thursday (her birthday), a source told PEOPLE.

The couple, who have been dating since 2014, invited an array of A-list guests to their engagement party in Los Angeles in April. The bash was hosted by Falchuk’s producing partner Ryan Murphy.

Paltrow confirmed her engagement in the cover story for Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue in January which featured her and Falchuk embracing in a black and white photo.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow revealed of getting married for the second time. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

The couple first went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for over a year but flew under the radar with their relationship.

The Oscar-winning actress described her romance with Falchuk as her first “adult relationship,” despite being previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for 10 years.

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow said of her fiancé.

Adds the Goop founder, “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm—how I feared intimacy and communication.”

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with Martin, 40.

Falchuk, 46, has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013.