Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating a year of marriage to Brad Falchuk, and getting real about why they waited to live together full time until this past summer.

The couple — who first met when Paltrow, 47, appeared on Glee — tied the knot in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons on Sept. 29, 2018, after dating for more than three years.

“Usually, it goes the other way,” Jimmy Kimmel told his guest on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! of the unconventional decision she and Falchuk, 48, made to wait and move in together almost a year after getting married.

“Well, true,” said Paltrow, who’s mom to son Moses Bruce Anthony, 13, and daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 15. “I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly.”

“But now, we’re merged, and it’s great,” added the Goop founder and CEO. “He got to keep some of his stuff. He’s [got] good taste. He’s got really nice clothes and we put some chairs from his house in there.”

Paltrow previously revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times published in June that she and her television-producer beau weren’t yet living together full time.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the Oscar winner said of their four-nights-a-week arrangement.

The unorthodox living situation had the stamp of approval from Paltrow’s intimacy coach, who told her that it gives their marriage “polarity,” she told The Sunday Times.

Paltrow opened up about the spouses’ next step in InStyle’s special 25th anniversary issue this past August, calling married life “really good” and explaining that she and Falchuk “took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle.”

“And now we’re moving in together this month,” the actress added. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”