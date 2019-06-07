Gwyneth Paltrow Completely Forgot She Was in Spider-Man: Homecoming — and It's Hilarious

Don’t ask Gwyneth Paltrow to list all seven Marvel movies she appears in.

The actress, who played Tony Stark’s professional and romantic partner Pepper Potts in the Avengers series, genuinely had no idea she made an appearance in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The hilarious revelation came in the first episode Jon Favreau’s new Netflix The Chef Show, where Paltrow appears as the first guest. Favreau directed her in Iron Man and its sequel.

When Paltrow asks Favreau what the inspiration for the show is, the Iron Man director and actor mentioned that he first filmed for it while they were in Atlanta making Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Spider-Man?” Paltrow responds as she continues zesting an orange.

“Yeah, we were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau says. “Remember we were on Spider-Man?”

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow replies, very confused.

“Yes we were. You were in Spider-Man,” Favreau repeats.

“No, I was in Avengers…” Paltrow continues.

“No, you were in Spider-Man also,” he insists. “Remember, Spider-Man at the end and Tom Holland’s there and you’re gonna walk out and do a press conference? And I give you the ring?”

“Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!” Paltrow says, giddily laughing once she realizes she appeared in another major Marvel movie and didn’t even know.

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

Weeks before Avengers: Endgame, where she has an emotional arc with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony, Paltrow revealed that the blockbuster would be her last Marvel movie.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she told Variety. “I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it.”

Paltrow said it was Favreau himself who convinced her to sign on for the 2008 film.

“It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans,” she added.

Paltrow has also starred in Iron Man 2 and 3, as well as The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

But the Oscar-winning actress told Variety she made a conscious decision to step away from Hollywood after the industry shifted to focus on more blockbuster fare.