Sebastian Stan Jokes That Avengers Costar Gwyneth Paltrow Still Doesn't Know Him

Gwyneth Paltrow is having a little trouble remembering some of her Avengers costars.

Sebastian Stan may have starred in the same movie as Paltrow, but the actress can’t seem to remember who he is.

Stan, who plays the character of Bucky Barnes in Captain America and the Avengers films, recently joked that the two Avengers: Endgame actors posed in the same photo together while at the Valentino Couture Show in Paris, where he claimed he had to re-introduce himself to his Marvel Universe costar for the third time.

“Just barely managed to photobomb the great @pppiccioli and legend @realmrvalentino here… Thank you both for inviting me to my first couture show in 🇫🇷👨🏻‍🎨,” Stan’s post began.

“Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film… [shrug emoji]”

And it seems like Stan might not totally be joking. After his post, a fan dug up a video where Paltrow is heard asking fellow Marvel actor Chris Pratt who Stan is.

“Who’s that?” Paltrow asks Pratt as the camera focuses on Stan.

“Sebastian Stan plays Bucky,” Pratt says then pauses as Paltrow is seemingly still confused, adding, “Bucky is the Winter Soldier.”

“Oh, okay,” Paltrow says, sounding a little unsure still.

GWENYTH PALTROW REALLY ASKED HER PUBLICIST WHO SEBASTIAN STAN WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INFINITY WAR PREMIERE JDKDKSJDJD PLEASE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/VXPu93rbNp — A (@fierysadness) June 7, 2019

But the 36-year-old actor isn’t the only costar Paltrow has seemed to have forgotten over the years. The GOOP founder has also hilariously forgotten starring with Tom Holland and Jon Favreau in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While making a guest appearance on Favreau’s Netflix series, The Chef Show, Paltrow was asked if she remembered when the two starred in Spider-Man together.

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” the 46-year-old star responded. However, the two eventually established that Paltrow did have a small role in the action film.

“Remember, Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland’s there and you’re gonna walk out and do a press conference?” he asked again, which seemed to jog her memory a bit.

“Oh yes,” she remembered. “That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!”

Paltrow’s forgetfulness also extended to Holland, who played the star superhero in the Spider-Man: Homecoming film. Last month, Holland revealed that the Oscar-winner didn’t remember him or know his name.

Image zoom Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

“I mean I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time – on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember,” he laughed. “Still to this day breaks my heart.”

Playing off her costar forgetfulness, Paltrow later posted a photo on Instagram alongside Holland and Robert Downey Jr., and jokingly referred to the young actor as “that other guy.”