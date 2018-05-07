Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Fiancé Brad Falchuk at His Father's Funeral in Massachusetts 

Gwyneth Paltrow was at her fiancé’s side during his father’s funeral this weekend.

The actress, 45, and Brad Falchuk traveled to Massachusetts after the producer’s dad, Dr. Kenneth H. Falchuk, a prominent Boston physician, died on May 3.

The funeral was held on Sunday at Temple Emanuel in the Falchuk family’s hometown of Newton, just outside the city. It was followed by a burial at Or Emet Cemetery in nearby West Roxbury.

On Friday, the couple were spotted working out together at the Core Power Yoga at Ink Block in Boston’s South End neighborhood. Described as “chic” by another class member, Paltrow wore a black low-cut tank and black leggings, with her blond hair clipped back.

“She was so kind and down to earth,” one attendee told PEOPLE.

The actress even stopped to take a post-exercise photo with a fan.

Meanwhile, Paltrow and Falchuk, 47, are preparing for their upcoming wedding. Last week, the actress and lifestyle guru told Good Morning America that her children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, are “excited” for their mom to walk down the aisle.

The actress added she’s loved the process of getting to plan a wedding for the first time. (Paltrow and her first husband Chris Martin eloped.)

“I’ve never had a wedding or any of these fun, like, bride kind of things,” Paltrow, 45, told ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth. “So I’m really enjoying myself.”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

They recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles. A-list guests included Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

A week later, Paltrow and her bridal party — including Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe — had a celebration of their own with an intimate luncheon.