Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Father's Day Tributes for Ex Chris Martin and Fiancé Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing the Father’s Day love with two men in her life.

The Oscar winner wished Coldplay singer Chris Martin and fiancé Brad Falchuk “Happy Father’s Day” on Sunday in two separate Instagram posts that featured intimate shots of the two dads with their families.

Paltrow shares son Moses Bruce Anthony, 12, and daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 14, with ex-husband Martin. Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013.

Paltrow revealed in May that she doesn’t have any plans in expanding her family anytime soon — maybe ever.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Really Like My Brother’: ‘We’re Very Familial’

The actress and Goop founder, 45, said she and Falchuk aren’t set on having children together, sharing that the couple is happy with the blended family they’ve created with their kids from previous relationships.

“This is his second marriage … Neither of us wants more kids,” the mother of two said on an episode of Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show.

“We’re on the same team,” Paltrow added of the pair’s decision to not have children together.

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Robin Marchant/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty; Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

“He’s fantastic,” Paltrow told Stern of Falchuk, adding of their unique parenting dynamic, “It’s always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families. It’s hard.”

Earlier this month, Paltrow opened up about her upcoming wedding to Falchuk, revealing that Apple and Moses are looking forward to the big day. “They are excited,” she said during an interview with Good Morning America. “It’s a very happy time, I have to say.”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.