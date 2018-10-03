Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about fame — and the moment her father called her out for getting swept up in the hype of Hollywood.

The 46-year-old actress spoke to Marie Claire UK in an interview published Wednesday in which she discussed how her late father, the director Bruce Paltrow, called her out for “becoming an a——.”

Her father died from complications resulting from pneumonia in 2002 while in Rome, Italy. He was 58.

“I was just believing my own hype, thinking that I was super awesome,” Paltrow said of her early days in Hollywood. “And he was like, ‘You’re getting weird — you’re acting like a dick.'”

While Paltrow laughed while recalling the moment when she was about 27, she admitted, “When you achieve the kind of fame that I did by the time I was 25 or 26, the world starts removing all your obstacles because you’re now a ‘special person.'”

“You don’t have to wait in line at a restaurant, and if a car doesn’t show up, someone else gives you theirs,” she added.

While the perks of being famous might sound enviable, the mother of two said the attention can stunt personalities.

“There is nothing worse for the growth of a human being than not having obstacles and disappointments, and things go wrong,” she said. “All of my greatest achievements have come out of failure.”

Paltrow grew from the experience and founded her own wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop. She tied the knot to Hollywood producer and writer Brad Falchuk this past weekend in a private star-studded ceremony in the Hamptons.

She was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and had some reservations about marrying again — although she told Marie Claire UK Falchuk managed to change her mind.

“I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor,” Paltrow said. “Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it — I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.”

“For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again,” she admitted. “I have my kids — what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to.”

“I’m very much the marrying kind,” Paltrow added. “I love being a wife. I love making a home.”