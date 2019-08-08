Double Beach Date! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Bond with Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are proving once again that they’re the friendliest of exes.

On Monday, the pair spent time on the beach in the Hamptons, New York with their significant others — Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The foursome was spotted sitting on the sand and taking in views of the ocean. Paltrow, 46, wore a grey bikini top while Falchuk, 48, relaxed in dark grey swim trunks. Johnson, 29, and Martin both wore t-shirts and the 42-year-old Coldplay rocker was seen placing his hand on Johnson’s back at one point during their outing.

The sighting came one day after Johnson and Martin were seen taking a dip in the Hamptons on Sunday.

Image zoom Brad Falchuk, Gwenyth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin The Image Direct

Paltrow was married to Martin for 11 years before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They share two children together: 15-year-old daughter Apple and 13-year-old son Moses.

The former couple is known for their modern family arrangement. Since their split, the two have celebrated holidays together, and Martin even went on Paltrow and Falchuk’s honeymoon alongside the pair and family friends in December.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’s Moving in with Husband Brad Falchuk a Year After Wedding

Image zoom Dakota Johnson; Chris Martin; Gwyneth Paltrow Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Johnson and Martin first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles, and a source told PEOPLE in April that the two are “pretty serious.”

“Dakota has been filming out of state, but most weekends she comes back to Malibu to spend time with Chris,” the insider said at the time. “They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out.”

RELATED: Fun in the Sun! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Take a Dip in the Ocean at the Hamptons

Meanwhile, Paltrow revealed in a recent interview that she and Falchuk are finally moving in together, almost a year after their intimate wedding. (The actress revealed earlier this summer that the couple only lives together four nights a week.)

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow told InStyle. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”