Gwyneth Paltrow on Putting Her Acting Career Aside: 'I Really Don't Miss It at All'

Gwyneth Paltrow is not longing to jump back into her acting career.

I​​n an exclusive clip from Paltrow's interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the Goop CEO, 49, opens up about putting acting on the back burner in favor of becoming an entrepreneur.

"I really don't miss it all. I think I'm so lucky that I got to do it, and I'm sure I still will at some point," she says of her acting career. "The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how … we're able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much."

The Oscar winner says the experience of developing products for her lifestyle brand Goop is "so powerful." Paltrow adds that she doesn't "daydream about the movie business at all."

However, The Politician alum does plan to return to her acting roots to fulfill a promise to her mother Blythe Danner.

"I did promise my mother at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play so … I'm gonna deliver on that promise at some point," she says.

In 2019, Paltrow echoed similar sentiments about transitioning away from acting during a conversation with Harry Kargman, founder and CEO of Kargo, for a panel at Advertising Week New York.

"I wouldn't say I'm that passionate about it anymore.… I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career.... At a certain point I felt like it wasn't what I wanted to do … so I did a little pivot," she shared of creating Goop.

Then, in an interview with SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in 2020, Paltrow revealed that she knew she wouldn't act forever at the age of 26. She explained that after her 1999 Oscar win for Shakespeare in Love, she realized she didn't "love acting that much as it turns out."

"I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be?" she added at the time. "Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?"

Paltrow explained that "part of the the shine of acting wore off" due to the "intense public scrutiny" of being a young actress in Hollywood.

"Being a kid who's living every breakup on every headline, being criticized for everything you do say and wear," Paltrow continued. "And also, it's so transitory, you're always all over. It's hard to plant roots. I'm such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it's just not who I am."