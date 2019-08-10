Gwyneth Paltrow Didn't Know Samuel L. Jackson Was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Gwyneth Paltrow may have a hard time remembering her Marvel days.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed new details about filming Avengers: Endgame, which brought together numerous Marvel stars from across different movies, in a recent interview with Empire.

In 2017, the massive cast gathered in one place to shoot the funeral scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Feige explained that the gathering caused confusion among some of the cast members who didn’t recognize the other MCU characters — especially because Marvel movies including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel had not come out yet.

One of those confused cast members was Paltrow, 46, who played Pepper Potts, the professional and romantic partner of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark. In the interview, Feige said that the actress didn’t know why Samuel L. Jackson — Nick Fury in the Marvel movies — was there.

“Tom Holland [was] coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’ ” he said. “Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special.”

Though their characters hadn’t shared a scene together, at that point, Paltrow had been in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers with Jackson, and would later costar with him in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Jackson also appeared in an end credits scene of Iron Man, which Paltrow starred in.

Earlier this summer, Paltrow made headlines for forgetting that she was in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The hilarious revelation came when the actress was a guest on the first episode of Jon Favreau’s Netflix series, The Chef Show. Favreau directed her in Iron Man and its sequel, and had to remind her that she had a brief cameo at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“We were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau says to Paltrow at one point during the episode. “Remember we were on Spider-Man?”

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow replies, adding, “No, I was in Avengers…”

Once Favreau reminds her that they really were in a scene together in Spider-Man, Paltrow starts laughing. “Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!” she exclaimed.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland later joked about Paltrow’s forgetfulness.

“I mean, I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart,” the actor said jokingly during a trivia game on PopSugar.

Weeks before the release of Avengers: Endgame in April, Paltrow revealed that the blockbuster would be her last Marvel movie.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she told Variety at the time. “I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it.”

Paltrow said it was Favreau himself who convinced her to sign on for 2008’s Iron Man, the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans,” she said.