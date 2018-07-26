Gwyneth Paltrow is shutting down Amber Rose‘s claim that she is the alleged mistress whom Beyoncé references in her Lemonade track, “Sorry.”

Rose recently named the Oscar-winning actress as the identity behind “Becky with the good hair,” the woman at the center of the JAY Z cheating rumors in April 2016 when Beyoncé released the latest solo album that contained many revelations of her marriage to the rapper.

However, a rep for Paltrow tells PEOPLE that Rose’s allegations are “completely absurd and 100 percent false.”

A source also adds, “Gwyneth and Beyoncé and JAY Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense.”

Rose made the revelation during the latest episode of Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, telling The Hills couple, “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair.’ I really feel like she’s the one who was, like, f—ing JAY Z.”

Rose also speculated that Paltrow has not been seen publicly with Beyoncé and/or JAY Z. “They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. But like Beyonce’s still with Jay,” she said.

Beyoncé, JAY Z and Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow has had a very public friendship with Beyoncé and JAY Z with both of their children growing up together.

The music-mogul couple has been part of Apple, 14, and 12-year-old Moses Martin’s lives for a long time. The Goop creator even dedicated her 2016 cookbook, It’s All Easy, to Bey and Jay’s daughter Blue Ivy, now 6.

Paltrow and her Coldplay frontman ex also were among the select few to attend Beyoncé and JAY Z’s low-key wedding in 2008.

Amber Rose

When Beyoncé released “Sorry,” she left all women named Becky cringing, and everyone else wondering who the mystery mistress she seemed to be referencing, could be.

Following 2014’s elevator-gate, when video surfaced of sister Solange Knowles attacking JAY Z as Beyoncé stood and watched, reports circulated that the incident was related to JAY Z having a mistress, though the alleged “Becky” was never verified.

After Beyoncé’s Lemonade HBO special, some fans accused designer Rachel Roy as being “Becky,” after she reportedly “provoked” Solange in the infamous elevator incident. Roy later denied the “Becky” rumors, telling PEOPLE she respects “love, marriages, families and strength.”