Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Selfie with Lookalike Daughter Apple — Who's Not Thrilled About It

Mom and daughter fun on the slopes!

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a sweet shot from her bonding time with 14-year-old daughter Apple Martin on Sunday. The lookalike duo smile for the camera on a ski lift, with Apple wearing reflective rainbow goggles and a white helmet to keep her safe as she hits the slopes, while a makeup-free Paltrow has her blonde hair held back in a ponytail.

Paltrow kept it simple for the caption and used an apple emoji, referring to her daughter’s name, a skiing one and a red heart.

But Apple had a much sassier reply to the shot in the comments, reminding her mom that she needs to approve pictures before they post.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

“Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Apple wrote.

Paltrow didn’t back down, however, and instead relied pointing out that “you can’t even see you face!”

In September, Apple stood by her mom’s side during Paltrow’s Hamptons wedding to producer Brad Falchuk. Both Apple and Falchuk’s teen daughter, Isabella, wore matching strapless Monique Lhuillier dresses featuring tulle skirts to celebrate their parents’ nuptials.

And while Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin like to keep their two children, Apple and Moses, 12, out of the limelight, they occasionally share some rare family photos on Instagram.

In honor of National Daughters Day last year, Paltrow shared a sweet tribute to her lookalike daughter on social media, writing: “Happy #nationaldaughtersdaythis link opens in a new tab Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life.”