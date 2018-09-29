Gwyneth Paltrow Considers Her Wedding with Brad Falchuk Her First Despite Chris Martin Marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow tied the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk on Saturday — in a wedding the star considers her first.

While the Oscar-winning actress, 46, has been previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the two skipped an elaborate wedding for an elopement in 2003 before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014.

With that in mind, it would make sense why Paltrow couldn’t stop gushing about wedding planning to PeopleStyle in January.

“I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she said at the time.

The mother of two officially confirmed her engagement to the American Horror Story producer for Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue in January where she spoke about finding love after her divorce.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy,” she said.

Paltrow described previous relationships she’s been in before getting married to Falchuk, saying, “I had two typical types of relationships.”

“One where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over, and one where I was put off by the person’s capacity for the relationship — and those relationships were very short-lived,” she revealed.

With Falchuk, everything changed. “For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow said.

The Goop founder and Martin share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. She officially filed for divorce in 2015 and has been dating Falchuk since 2014.

Martin, meanwhile, has been linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis since the split and has been dating Dakota Johnson since October 2017. The Fifty Shades actress recently revealed she is “very happy” with the rocker.